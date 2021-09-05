Four Dead In Three Separate SE Oklahoma Crashes

Two people died over the holiday weekend in separate crashes in McCurtain County. Thirty-four-year-old Bryan Espinoza was killed when his vehicle was rear-ended on Hwy 3 near Tom Friday night. A 34-year-old female passenger was flown to Texarkana with serious injuries. Sixty-one-year-old Jimmy Batey of Haworth is believed to have suffered a medical episode on Hwy 3 about 7 miles north of the Texas-Oklahoma state line and ran off the road. He died at the scene.

Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 23-year-old Makala D. Allen of Eufaula and a 15-year-old from Roff — were passengers in a pickup. Another passenger, 18-year-old Shawn Moor of Ada, was critically injured. Troopers say trooper said the airbags did not deploy and all of the occupants were thrown from the vehicle.