Two drivers died when their pickups collided head-on 10 miles west of Davis, Oklahoma. Fifty-year-old Tommy Valis of Hennepin and 46-year-old Dawn Wheat of Broken Bow were trapped in the wreckage for about 40 minutes before they could be freed. Both drivers later died at the hospital due to massive injuries. Thirty-five-year-old Amy Barnes of Broken Bow, was hospitalized in stable condition.