Two Dead In Titus County Crash

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded Sunday morning to a two-vehicle crash on IH-30 in Titus County, about eight miles east of Mt Pleasant.

The preliminary crash investigation indicated that a 2008 Dodge pickup was traveling east on IH-30 when it left the roadway onto the right shoulder and struck the back end of a 2017 Hyundai Truck-Tractor Trailer of a 2016 Freightliner Truck-Tractor that was parked on the shoulder of IH-30.

The driver of the Dodge pickup, Valerie Beltan Williams, a 40-year-old female from Fort Worth, was transported to Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC) in Mt Pleasant in stable condition with non-incapacitating injuries. The front right passenger, Robert Glen Parmer, 38, from Fort Worth, and the rear right ten-year-old female passenger from Joshua, Texas, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by JP2 Paula Dyke. A third passenger, a 14-year-old male from Joshua, Texas, was transported to TRMC in stable condition with non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, Katelyn Parke Sillavan, a 25-year-old female from Lockesburg, Arkansas, was not injured.

No additional information is available at this time.