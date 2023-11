A driver and a passenger died after a three-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler in Upshur County. State Troopers say Jeffery Mitchell of DeKalb was driving a Freightliner towing a trailer that rear-ended a Chevy Impala, causing it to crash head-on into a Honda Civic. The driver of the Impala, 20-year-old Elijah A. Auld, and the passenger, 21-year-old Kinzy Jones, both from Gilmer, died at the scene. They hospitalized the driver of the Honda with serious injuries.