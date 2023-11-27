Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Black Friday Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Denny’s Paris Header

Two Dead, One Injured In Single Vehicle Paris Crash

 

Paris EMS, Fire and Police responded to a major single car accident in the 3800 block of Jefferson Road which resulted in 2 fatalities and a serious injury. Police say the vehicle ran off the road, hit utility pole and burst into flames. Seventeen-year-old  Dakota Ryan Cole, of Reno was pronounced deceased at the scene. Twenty-year-old Tyler Joseph Beaver of Paris was flown to a hospital in Plano where he later died during emergency surgery. The driver, Dalton Worthy was taken to Paris Regional and then flown to another hospital where he is recovering.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved