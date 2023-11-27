Two Dead, One Injured In Single Vehicle Paris Crash

Paris EMS, Fire and Police responded to a major single car accident in the 3800 block of Jefferson Road which resulted in 2 fatalities and a serious injury. Police say the vehicle ran off the road, hit utility pole and burst into flames. Seventeen-year-old Dakota Ryan Cole, of Reno was pronounced deceased at the scene. Twenty-year-old Tyler Joseph Beaver of Paris was flown to a hospital in Plano where he later died during emergency surgery. The driver, Dalton Worthy was taken to Paris Regional and then flown to another hospital where he is recovering.