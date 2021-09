Sunday night, a collision killed two people and injured three on Hwy 37, west of Idabel. The Oklahoma Highway patrol’s initial investigation indicates that a tire of an eastbound SUV blew out, causing it to cross the center line, crash into a pickup, careen into a ditch, and burst into flames. The two men in the SUV died at the scene, and they flew two girls, 15-year-old, in the pickup to trauma centers. The 19-year-old driver of the pickup had minor injuries. All were from Rockwall.