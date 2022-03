Longview Police say that two people died after a shooting on Wednesday at 4:45 pm. Police found one person dead at the location, and they transported the second to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. The shooter is still at large. Police are looking for a slender white man wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans, possibly driving a 2018 White Ford F-150 with the following Texas license plate: LSL4125.