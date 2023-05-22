Two Die In Separate Hopkins County Crashes

Sulphur Springs police have identified the woman killed late last week in a collision at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Airport Road. Sixty-eight-year-old Rebecca Wright Flippen was transported from the scene of the crash to Christus Mother Francis but later died of her injuries. The other driver was transported to the hospital and was treated and released.

A 40-year-old Como woman was killed over the weekend on a head-on collision on Hwy 11 south of Sulphur Springs. She was identified as Sharon Harmon of Como. NO other information about the crash was released.