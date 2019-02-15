Two East Texas Felons Sentenced to Federal Prison for Supervised Release Violations



TEXARKANA, Texas – Two East Texas convicted felons have been sentenced to federal prison for violating the terms of their supervised release in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown .

Johnny McElwrath, 39, of Jefferson, Texas, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on Mar. 16, 2015, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release for transportation of illegal aliens. As a condition of his supervised release, McElwrath was required to report all vehicles owned or operated, or in which he had an interested, to the probation office. However, on Dec. 21, 2018, he was arrested while driving a 2007 Hummer registered in his name, which he had not reported to the probation officer. McElwrath admitted this violation before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline M. Craven on Feb. 8, 2019 and was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison as a result.

Meekesha Tarsha Mitchell, 42, of Texarkana, Texas, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Oct. 7, 2015, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release for theft of government property. As a condition of her supervised release, Mitchell was required to participate in a program of testing and treatment for drug abuse, under the guidance and direction of the U.S. Probation Office, until such time as she was released from the program by the probation officer. However, on Jan. 28, 2019, Mitchell was unsuccessfully discharged from her substance abuse treatment program. Mitchell admitted this violation before Judge Craven on Feb. 8, 2019, and was sentenced to 6 months in federal prison as a result.

These cases were investigated by the U.S. Probation Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.