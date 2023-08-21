Two Employees Arrested For Falsifying Emission Testing

After an internal investigation, they accuse two DPS employees in the Dallas area of taking cash in exchange for helping businesses conduct fake vehicle emissions tests. After an internal investigation into alleged “clean scanning,” the two were arrested for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and detained nine others. Clean scanning is when a person enters the VIN from one vehicle into computer records during a vehicle emissions test. In contrast, the emissions test is performed on another or using a simulator, resulting in a fraudulent passing score.