Two Excape Texarkana’s Bi-State Jail

Wayde Burton Land | JC Lee Kirby

Officials are asking for public assistance locating two inmates who escaped from the Bi-State Jail in Bowie County. Around 3:00 on Friday morning, officials said two inmates escaped from the Bi-State Jail. Police identified the two men as Wayde Burton Land and JC Lee Kirby. They discovered their escape in the morning jail count, and surveillance footage showed the two leaving the jail in street clothes and traveling west toward Texas Boulevard, police said.

They had booked Land in February for failure to appear in district court for a burglary of a building charge, and judicial records show that he has a previous order for escape while arrested or confined, a felony. Officials had booked Kirby for possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation. Judicial records show he has a jury trial set for next month.