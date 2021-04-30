Two Felons Sentenced In Hopkins County

Two men have been sentenced in unrelated cases in Hopkins County District Court. Judge Eddie Northcutt sentenced 20-year-old Brandon Clayton Soles to 20 years in prison. Soles had entered an open plea to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was accused of shooting a person in February of 2020 in what investigators believe was a drug related incident.

Twenty-four-year-old Chasen Lane Beaver appeared for a sentencing hearing this week before District Judge Eddie Northcutt. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison for Sexual Assault of a Child.