Two Felons Sentenced In Hopkins County

4 hours ago

Brandon Clayton Soles

Two men have been sentenced in unrelated cases in Hopkins County District Court.  Judge Eddie Northcutt sentenced  20-year-old Brandon Clayton Soles to 20 years in prison. Soles had entered an open plea to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was accused of shooting a person in February of 2020 in what investigators believe was a drug related incident.

Chasen Lane Beaver

Twenty-four-year-old Chasen Lane Beaver appeared for a sentencing hearing this week before District Judge Eddie Northcutt. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison for Sexual Assault of a Child.

