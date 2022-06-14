Diamond C
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020

Two Hotel Fires In Two Days

Kilgore Fire Monday Night

Kilgore firefighters worked a large fire Monday night at 8:00 at the Best Western Inn on business US 259 near Walmart. Longview and Sabine’s departments assisted on the 42-room two-story hotel. Reportedly, there were no injuries.

The cause of a fire that injured three Jacksonville firefighters and two others is still under investigation. One of the firefighters suffered serious injuries, and they are still treating him as of Monday afternoon. The Hotel Ritual’s fire started around 1:00 pm Sunday.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     