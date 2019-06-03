Two Huge Events Around Paris This Weekend

The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial is hosting the Northeast Texas Classic Car Show this Saturday 8:00 AM – 3:00 pm at the Love Civic Center. Typically there are more than 190 show cars in attendance. There are large trophies given out for each class. Friday night at 6:00 PM cars in attendance get ticket for a chance on a TV and then go on a Cruise around Paris.

The Red River Valley Tourism Association is hosting the year’s regional event of the season – the US Hwy 82/287 Yard Sale. In the Red River Valley area, North Texas and Southern Oklahoma this Friday and Saturday, there will be yard sales, garage sales, sidewalk sales, farmers markets and flea markets LOCATED WITHIN participating communities covering 425 miles of the Highway 82 and Highway 287 corridors and beyond! Check out www.paristexas.com for a complete list of participating communities.