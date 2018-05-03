Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
Two Illegal Immigrants Plead Guilty In Hopkins County

6 hours ago

 

 

Two illegal immigrants pleaded guilty to state jail felonies Wednesday in Hopkins County and were sentenced to 30 days in the county jail. Twenty-five-year-old Juan Carlos Barbosa Hernandez of Mexico, pled guilty to Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 and twenty-three-year-old Rodolfo Isauro Cruz-Segura of Mexico, pled guilty to Evading Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle. ICE placed an immigration hold on both defendants and they will face deportation proceedings in Dallas. Neither defendant had a prior criminal history. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison

