Two Illegal Immigrants Plead Guilty In Hopkins County

Two illegal immigrants pleaded guilty to state jail felonies Wednesday in Hopkins County and were sentenced to 30 days in the county jail. Twenty-five-year-old Juan Carlos Barbosa Hernandez of Mexico, pled guilty to Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 and twenty-three-year-old Rodolfo Isauro Cruz-Segura of Mexico, pled guilty to Evading Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle. ICE placed an immigration hold on both defendants and they will face deportation proceedings in Dallas. Neither defendant had a prior criminal history. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison