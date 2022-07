Two men have been indicted over the deaths of 53 undocumented migrants last month in San Antonio. 50 adults and three children died in extreme heat June 27th. They were stuffed in an unairconditioned tractor trailer…another ten adults and one child survived. Forty-six-year -old Homero Zamorano of Pasadena and 28 year old Christian Martinez of Palestine could get up to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.