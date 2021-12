Two people have been indicted in Smith County on capital murder charges in the 2016 case of a missing pregnant woman from Kilgore. Thirty-three-year-old Allen Lamont Sutton Jr. of Kilgore and 29-year-old Laneshia Lashae Young,allegedly beat 20-year-old Sheriya Grant with a blunt object and set her on fire. Grant’s body has never found. Sutton and Young were previously arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.