Two suspects have been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury for three fatal shootings during a party in Texarkana. Court documents show Breoskii Warren is charged with two counts of manslaughter, and co-defendant Devon Hayden is charged with 1st degree murder. The charges came after the investigation into a mass shooting in October. Investigators say a fistfight broke out between two men at the party in the back room of a business, and at least two men pulled out rifles and started shooting.