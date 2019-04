Two men have been indicted in Fannin County in connection with a shooting and standoff with police. Markaile McGee and Ramontrae Dudley have been charged with Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon. Investigators say a man caught them burglarizing his girlfriend’s car and was shot in the knee and hip. Two days later, McGee and Dudley were captured in Sherman after briefly barricading themselves inside a home.