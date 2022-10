Two women were hospitalized Monday evening in a head-on collision in Choctaw County. It happened on US-70 at Bokchito Creek, approximately 1.5 miles east of Soper. Highway Patrol Troopers say 38-year-old Nikisha Ford of Hobart crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Brittany Record of Boswell. Both women had to be extricated from their vehicles. Record was treated and released and Ford was hospitalized with internal injuries.