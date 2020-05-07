Two Jailed After Sulphur Springs Police Chase

At least two people are in custody after a police chase that began on College Street Thursday morning. The suspect vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the corner of College and Oak and the suspects fled from the vehicle. They were taken into custody after a brief foot chase on the square. The investigation is continuing. The car the suspects were in had been reported stolen earlier Thursday in Sulphur Springs. Further investigation led to the recovery of another stolen vehicle. Several vehicle burglaries were also cleared.