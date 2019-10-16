Two Jailed At Henderson County Game Room

John Bernard, Henderson County Jail

Two Henderson County men have been arrested on possession charges following a building check at a game room Monday night. Officers arrested 58-year-old John Edward Bernard, the manager of the Silver Mine game room on State Highway 198. Reportedly he attempted to hide a used narcotic pipe behind the business counter. Officials said a small bag containing meth was also found. Also arrested was 34-year-old Kevin Jay Todd, a customer. He allegedly attempted to hide suspected narcotics behind a gaming machine. Both were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.