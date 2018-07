Bond has been set at $12,000 for each of two men arrested on drug charges in Buford Park in Sulphur Springs. Officials charged 19-year-old Aaron Michael Krahn, of Sulphur Springs, and 17-year-old John Casey Donald, of Crawford, each with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. The charges are enhanced because the offenses allegedly occurred in a Drug-Free Zone.