Two Hopkins County residents have been arrested by deputies on unrelated charges of Violation of Probation., Reportedly, 21-year-old Mackenzie Laine Fyke was on probation for Endangering or Abandoning a Child. Also, 46-year-old Cody Ray Self, of Sulphur Springs, surrendered at the jail. He was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He has bonded out of jail.