Two Jailed in Hopkins County On Narcotics, Firearm Charges

A Rockwall fugitive and a Quinlan man have been arrested on felony charges after a traffic top by a Hopkins County deputy. Thirty-four-year-old Brian Lee Lawson, who had at first given a false name, turned out to be wanted for Violation of Parole. A search of the vehicle was conducted and narcotics, paraphernalia, credit cards and a firearm were found. Lawson and 35-year-old Stephanie Rena Boyer were each charged with narcotics and weapons offenses. Boyer was also charged with credit/debit card abuse.

Hopkins County deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver on I-30. Forty-year-old Denise Louden was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernlia. During booking, Louden allegedly tried to hide 1.6 grams suspected crack cocaine in a body cavity. He was also charged With Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with or Fabricating physical evidence. (Mugshot Not Available)