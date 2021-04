Two men were arrested in Hopkins County after their bonds were revoked. Forty-year-old Denver Jacques Fender’s bond for Possession of Penalty Group 1 and Penalty Group 3 controlled substances was reset to a total of $75,000. Thirty-six-year-old Robert Earl Hawkins, Jr’s bond for Burglary of a Habitation, Assault Family Violence and Possession of a Controlled Substance was reset to $100,000 on each charge.