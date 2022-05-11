Two Jailed After Paris PD Narcotics Raid

Investigators of the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2200 block of College St at about Wednesday afternoon. Thirty-three-year-old year old Joshua McQuay Teakell, and 34- year- old Andrew Leonard Miner, both of Paris, were arrested when the investigators located a large amount of drugs and weapons inside the residence. Teakell and Miner was in possession of approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 20 grams of cocaine, heroine, prescription pills, and assorted drug paraphernalia. Both were charged with 4 counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance. The estimated street value of the assorted drugs is $9,000.