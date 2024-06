Police have arrested a man suspected of murdering two people in what they believe was a targeted shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Irving on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities responded to the business in the 5300 block of N. MacArthur Blvd in the Las Colinas area around 4:00 pm following multiple 911 calls about a shooting. When Irving officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the fast-food restaurant.