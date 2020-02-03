UPDATE – Two Killed At Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce police have confirmed that two women were fatally shot and a toddler was wounded in the Pride Rock Residence Hall on campus Monday. Authorities say it happened at about 10:30am. The 20year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition. University officials didn’t say if the women killed were students. Immediately after the shootings, a “shelter in place’ order was enacted, but that was lifted at about 1:30. Police have not released the names of the victims or identified a suspect. Classes were cancelled for the remainder of Monday, and the classes and college related activities will also be cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday. Faculty and staff should report to work.