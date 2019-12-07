Two Killed In Crash

Friday afternoon at 3:25, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-2012, two miles south of Laird Hill in Rusk County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1991 GMC pickup, Robert Deveral Barber, 40, of Gladewater, was traveling north on FM-2012 when the front right tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle entered the north ditch and struck a pipe fence and tree. Judge Pat McCrory pronounced both the driver and passenger at the scene, and Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore has both. Both the driver and passenger were unrestrained. The crash remains under investigation.