Two Killed In Rains County

Thursday afternoon at 12:12, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-276 inside the city limits of East Tawakoni in Rains County. Reportedly, the driver of a 1999 Nissan Maxima, Eddy Clyde Yeley, 32, of Lone Oak, was traveling eastbound on SH-276. For an unknown reason, he drove on the wrong side of the roadway and struck a 2015 Ford F-150 traveling west. The driver of the Ford was Richard Clayton Lemoine, 29, of Point TX. A passenger in the Ford was Robert Michael Jones, 74, also of Point TX. Judge Paul Foley pronounced both dead at the scene, and they are at Wilson-Orwosky funeral home in Emory. Paramedics transported Jones to Hunt County Regional Hospital where he later passed. The crash remains under investigation.