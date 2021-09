A total of three women have now been arrested by Mt. Pleasant police in connection to the alleged beating of children at the KidzKare Day Care on West Pecan Street. Erin Wilson was arrested Wednesday for allegedly injuring three children. Thirty-eight-year-old employee Amy Castaneda (mugshot not available) was arrested for injury to a child. The owner of the daycare, 42-year-old Kendra Anschultz was arrested Friday for Abandoning a Child.