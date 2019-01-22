Two More Cowboys in the Pro Bowl in Today’s Sports Update

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott have both been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

The pair will be replacing Saints QB Drew Brees and their Wide receiver Michael Thomas.

For the first time in six years the Cowboys will not have an offensive lineman in the game. Zack Martin And Tyron Smith we’re both selected last month but have decided to sit out due to nagging injuries.

The Dallas Mavericks lost their fourth in a row yesterday afternoon in Milwaukee 116-106. Rookie sensation Luka Doncic became the second youngest player to record a triple double as he went for 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Dallas is home against the Clippers tonight.

Tonight in high school basketball the North Lamar boys look to go 3-0 in district as they travel to Texarkana to play Pleasant Grove. The girls will also be at Pleasant Grove.

Prairiland boys and girls will be in Winnsboro while both Chisum teams travel to Cooper. Rivercrest will be at Clarksville. Maud at Detroit. Honey Grove at Celeste while roxton is at Fannindel. The Paris Wildcats will host New Boston tonight while the Lady Cats have the night off.

Mt Pleasant at Lindale (boys and girls)

Chapel Hill at Mt Vernon (boys and girls)

Daingerfield at Hughes Springs (boys and girls)

The NFL will discuss this offseason whether to make pass-interference penalties reviewable, a source confirmed in the wake of the infamous no-call that helped decide Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. However, that has already been a big topic of discussion for the past several years within the NFL’s competition committee — with coaches such as the New Orleans Saints’ Sean Payton and the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick among many longtime advocates for expanded replay.

The Baseball Hall of Fame will announce the Baseball Writers’ Association of America election results today. Based on ballots that have been made public, Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay and Edgar Martinez appear likely to earn induction.

The Yankees have traded starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the Cincinnati Reds, the teams announced Monday, finalizing a days-in-the-making deal that ends Gray’s topsy-turvy stint with New York. Both sides completed a deal that was contingent upon the Reds reaching a contract extension with the 29-year-old Gray, who agreed to a three-year, $30.5 million extension that includes a $12 million club option for 2023. Combined with his $7.5 million salary this season, Gray’s deal can max out at five years and $50 million.

The Houston Rockets have agreed to send Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls. Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, will not play a game for the Bulls, who will eventually trade or waive him before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. The teams wanted to complete the deal Monday, but the league office was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a trade call couldn’t be executed to finalize the deal. The trade will be completed today.

Tennessee is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll on Monday, climbing two spots to earn their first top ranking since the 2007-08 season. The Volunteers received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday, after Duke, Michigan and Virginia all suffered losses last week. Duke is at #2, Virginia #3, Gonzaga #4 and Michigan is 5th. Michigan State is at #6 followed by Nevada, Kentucky, Kansas and VA Tech to round out the top 10.