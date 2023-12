Henderson County Deputies have arrested two more suspects concerning the theft of 500 pounds of turquoise worth more than $2 million. Previously, they arrested Jennifer Kinabrew, Coy Boles, and William Trussell after they searched two different Henderson County homes for the stolen turquoise. They also arrested 50-year-old Catherine Louise Hollis of Brownsboro and 44-year-old Jamye Lynn Hawthorne of Athens concerning the theft.