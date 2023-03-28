Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Two Local Businesses to Be Lights of Life Sponsors

 

Gala Co-Chair Whitney Vaughan (L) joins Echo Owner and President Scott Keys for a ceremonial big check photo.

Echo Design and Print Studio is once again assisting the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation with the 17th Annual Lights of Life Gala by donating their printing and design services for the event.  Tickets are available at LOLGala2023.givesmart.com

Gala Co-Chair Whitney Vaughan (l-r) accompanies Katy and Sergio Ramirez for a check presentation recognizing the Ramirezes’ sponsorship of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s 17th Annual Lights of Life Gala to be held on April 22.  The Ramirezes are owners of KSBR, LLC and The Market on Main.  Thank you, Katy and Sergio, for sponsoring the Gala!

