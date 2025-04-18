Two North Lamar Cheerleaders Sign with Paris Junior College

North Lamar High School is proud to announce that seniors Lindy Goodwin and Nadia Bowman have committed to continue their cheer careers at Paris Junior College. Both students officially signed with PJC in a special ceremony surrounded by family, friends, and coaches.

Lindy and Nadia have been dedicated members of the North Lamar cheer program throughout their high school careers, bringing spirit, leadership, and a strong sense of community to the Panther sidelines. Now, they will carry that same passion with them to the collegiate level—right here in their hometown.

Nadia Bowman, daughter of Jennifer Bowman and granddaughter of Brenda and Philip Bowman, will major in Nursing while continuing to cheer at PJC. Reflecting on her six-year cheer career, Nadia shared that the experience gave her confidence, leadership skills, discipline, and a deeper sense of school and community spirit.

“My mom and grandparents have always pushed me to be my best,” Nadia said. “Their love and support have built me into who I am today. I’m incredibly grateful God has given me them.”

When asked about her favorite high school memory, Nadia said, “Homecoming week is always a crazy but amazing time—decorating, pep rallies, dress-up days—it’s full of energy and spirit!” She encourages future cheerleaders to “work hard, but don’t forget to have fun and make memories along the way.”

Nadia extended her heartfelt thanks to the coaches who helped shape her into the leader she is today: Amber Soliz, Erin Diamond, Marley Preston, Megan Earley, and Whitney Blount.

Lindy Goodwin, daughter of Tabatha and Scotty Goodwin and sister to Kaidynse Steed and Bella Goodwin, will major in Allied Health at Paris Junior College while cheering alongside her teammates at the next level.

“Cheering at North Lamar was about more than routines—it was about belonging,” Lindy said. “The friendships I made and the lessons I learned about teamwork, dedication, and perseverance have stayed with me.”

Lindy named her grandmother as her biggest influence, crediting her for instilling values of hard work, kindness, and integrity.

When recalling her favorite memory, Lindy shared, “Our last cheer camp was unforgettable. After three years, Nadia, Reily, Kyleigh, and I finally got to room together. Some of the funniest, best memories were made during those days.”

To younger cheerleaders, Lindy offers this advice: “Stay passionate, stay committed, and always bring positive energy. These moments will shape who you become.”

She also expressed her gratitude to all of the coaches who helped her grow, including Amber Soliz, Erin Dizmond, Marley Preston, Megan Earley, Megan Groomes, and Whitney Blount.

Both students were joined at the signing by Paris Junior College head coach, Megan Chapman, family and friends who have cheered alongside them through the years.

North Lamar High School and the Panther community are proud of Lindy and Nadia’s accomplishments and can’t wait to see what they achieve at the next level.