Wood County deputies captured two of the three suspects that were the subject of a manhunt near Hawkins and Jarvis Christian University Monday night. They were identified as Jerome Allen Stevenson, of Big Sandy, and Shae Lynn Robinson, of Holly Lake Ranch. Stevenson allegedly started a small fire to aid in his escape attempt but it was quickly put out. The third suspect, who has not been identified eluded searchers and K9’s and is believed to have gotten a ride out of the area.