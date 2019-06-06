Two Paris Area Pitchers Drafted Plus Rangers Win In Extras In Today’s Sports Update

Three years ago, North Lamar pitcher Kevin Dickey and Paris High pitcher Phillip Sikes were named Co-MVP’s in the district 15-4A. On Wednesday they were both drafted by MLB teams. Dickey was drafted in the 27th round by the Houston Astros while Sikes was taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 33rd round.

Prairiland junior Elizabeth Preston has been selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association to compete in the Red-Blue All-Star Game July 9 in Arlington. Preston will join North Lamar junior Ashlyn Reavis and will play on the same team during the All-Star game.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the No. 16 ranked team in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association postseason rankings, released Wednesday. The Lions were nationally ranked in every poll during the 2019 season.

Delino DeShields’ single in the 12th inning, his fourth hit of the game, drove in pinch-runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa from second base to give the Texas Rangers a 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. Baltimore and Texas will finish their series tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

The Frisco RoughRiders knocked off Amarillo 6-1 Wednesday afternoon to cap a huge road sweep over the Sod Poodles. After eluding trouble in the sixth, Josh Altmann hit a leadoff homer in the seventh, part of four runs over the final three innings to help the Riders pull away.

The Stanley Cup Final resumes tonight in Boston with the series tied two games apiece.

Game 3 of the NBA finals went to Toronto 123-109. That despite Steph Curry pouring in 47 points for Golden State. Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant did not play. The Raptors lead the series 2-1, with game 4 set for Friday night.

The men’s college basketball 3-point line is being pushed back next season to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 ¾ inch, the NCAA announced Wednesday. The rule change was approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel. It will go into effect next season for Division I but will wait until 2020-21 for Divisions II and III. The current 3-point line is 20 feet, 9 inches; it was moved back from 19 feet, 9 inches prior to the 2008-09 season. According to the committee, moving the 3-point line back will clear the lane for more drives to the rim, make 3-point shots more challenging and therefore less prevalent, and improve offensive spacing.

Former USC assistant basketball coach Tony Bland dropped his head in relief Wednesday when a judge announced he won’t go to prison for accepting a bribe to steer young athletes to a particular manager. Bland was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and two years’ probation by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, who said the debate over whether college basketball players should be paid “plays no role in the way I thought about this case.”

The Toronto Blue Jays already have two sons of Hall of Famers starting for the team this year, and Wednesday selected the son of another, Toronto icon Roy Halladay, in the Major League Draft. Braden Halladay, a right-handed pitcher out of Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Florida, was taken by the Jays in the 32nd round of the MLB Draft. Roy Halladay wore number 32 in the 12 seasons he spent with the Blue Jays from 1998 to 2009. He died in a plane crash in 2017.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he knew Stanford’s Bobby Okereke had been accused of sexual assault in 2015 when he drafted the linebacker in April. Okereke was forthcoming about what occurred in 2015 when he met with the Colts at the Senior Bowl in January, Ballard said. The general manager said the team investigated the situation, including reviewing the documents from the ensuing Title IX case and felt comfortable selecting the linebacker in the third round.