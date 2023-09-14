Two Paris High School Seniors Named Semifinalist in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program

Two Paris High School seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship competition – Luke De la Garza and Preston Thompson.

Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title.

Luke De la Garza and Preston Thompson both received this prestigious honor. Chris Vaughn, PHS Principal, presented both students with their certificate of recognition.

De la Garza, the son of Dr. David De la Garza and Jennifer De la Garza, is currently ranked first in the 2024 PHS graduating class and scored 225 on his qualifying test. He has received numerous awards in UIL, including placing 3rd in the UIL State 4A science team competition. He also advanced to Regionals this past year in UIL math, number sense, and calculator. For the past two years, he has been a drum major for the PHS Blue Blazes band. He holds the current school record for the 200 freestyle in swim. He placed 4th in the 200 freestyle and 6th in the 100 freestyle at the 4A State swim competition this past year. De la Garza is also a member of the Robotics team, Future Problem Solving, Student Council, Kiwanis Key Club, and National Honor Society.