Two Paris High School Seniors named Semifinalist in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program

Two Paris High School seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship competition – Davis Green and Adam Hartman.

Today officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title.

Davis Green and Adam Hartman both received this prestigious honor. Chris Vaughn, PHS Principal, presented both students with their certificate of recognition earlier this year.

Green, the son of Gregory and Amanda Green, is currently ranked first in the 2022 PHS graduating class and scored a 226 on his qualifying test. He has received numerous awards in UIL Speech and Debate, including placing 3rd in the UIL State 4A Persuasive Extemporaneous Speaking. He received the honor of All-Star Cast for UIL One-Act Play district competition this past year. Green is also a member of the Student Council, Kiwanis Key Club, and National Honor Society where he holds leadership roles.

Hartman, the son of Michael and Tabitha Hartman, is currently ranked second in the 2022 PHS graduating class and scored a 224 on his qualifying test. He is a Regional qualifier in cross-country 9th – 11th grade as well as an Area qualifier in track his junior year. He is a member of the number sense, calculator, science, and mathematics UIL teams where he was a Regional qualifier in all four events. Hartman is also a member of the Student Council, Spanish Club, Engineering and Robotics, National Honor Society, and Kiwanis Key Club where he holds leadership roles.

Both Green and Hartman are members of Paris High School Future Problem Solving where they have represented the school at the International level. Green has received perfect attendance all three years while in high school and Hartman has only missed one day.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.