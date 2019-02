An elderly Farmersville couple was killed early Tuesday when their home near Lake Lavon burned to the ground. Farmersville police say 86-year-old Delvin Harrison Sergent and his 88 year old wife Betty Lou were inside their home when it caught fire at about 4 a.m. Their bodies were found after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Collin County Fire Marshall.