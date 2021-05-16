" /> Two Shot At Pasture Party – EastTexasRadio.com
Two Shot At Pasture Party

1 hour ago

Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin

According to Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin, late Saturday night, two people suffered gunshot wounds at a pasture party off FM 144. Many people were in a pasture near Dangerfield, and an altercation broke out between parties, with shots fired. They took two people to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries with conditions unknown. The Sheriff’s Office has not made any arrests to date. Morris County’s Investigators are still in the process of talking to witnesses.

