Two Shreveport TV Stations Changing Frequencies

Two Shreveport Area TV Stations Changing Frequencies — Interview Opportunity With FCC Expert

The FCC has provided a variety of online resources to help inform consumers, and the press about the rescan process. Visiting www.fcc.gov/TVrescan will find an instructional video showing viewers how to rescan their TV, press resources, consumer toolkit, transition schedule, FAQs , and an interactive map where you can enter your address to see which TV stations are changing frequencies in your area. The reason television stations are changing frequencies is to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services. Nationwide, millions of U.S. households watch national network and local TV programming using an over-the-air antenna. Cable and satellite subscribers aren’t affected by these changes.

Upon request, the FCC has also made a publish-ready article about the rescan for community newspapers and radio stations that may not have the staff to conduct an interview.

In the Shreveport area, these are the two TV stations scheduled to change frequencies by July 3, 2020:

KLTS-TV (PBS 24)

KSLA-TV (CBS 12)

In previous transition phases, five other TV stations in the Shreveport area have moved to new frequencies.

If interested, I can coordinate an interview with Jean Kiddoo, Chair of the Incentive Auction Task Force at the FCC. Ms. Kiddoo can discuss FCC efforts to help consumers of over-the-air television rescan their TVs during this ongoing transition. “Some TV stations across the nation are changing frequencies to help make airwaves available to meet ever-growing consumer demand for high-speed mobile broadband services, such as 5G,” said Incentive Auction Task Force Chair Jean Kiddoo. “While the channel numbers on the TV are not changing, viewers who use a rooftop or indoor antenna need to rescan their televisions to continue receiving those channels. The process is the same as when viewers first connected their TV to the antenna and scanned it to find local channels, and the FCC has resources to help viewers who may need assistance.”

Here are instructions and tips from the FCC to help TV viewers rescan their TV:

Most viewers don’t need any new devices, equipment, or services to rescan their TV.

The FCC has posted an instructional video showing viewers how to rescan their TV and information for consumers, and the press about the rescan process.

To rescan, viewers will need their TV remote control or analog TV converter box, then choose “Channel Scan,” “Channel Tuning,” or “Auto Search” in the “Setup” or “Channel” menu (the precise labels change among manufacturers). Once you find either the “Channel Scan” or “Channel Tuning” buttons, choose the automatic option to rescan.

By rescanning, viewers who watch TV using an antenna will keep their existing channels, and may even discover new channels in their broadcast area.

Because TV stations in the same area are changing frequencies at different times, it is a good habit to rescan your TV periodically.

For further assistance, TV viewers can visit www.fcc.gov/TVrescan or call the consumer helpline at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press “6” to speak with a dedicated help desk representative, seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (EST). The call center is available in English and Spanish, and the information on the website is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Tagalog.