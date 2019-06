A single-engine plane crashed in Wood County on FM 2869 Thursday in a field between Hawkins and Holly Lake Ranch. No structures were damaged. The pilot and a passenger suffered undisclosed injuries. Authorities say the aircraft was on final approach to an airstrip, less than 200 yards away, when it went down. The Federal Aviation Agency will lead the investigation. Officials say the plane is registered to 88-year-old Willie Herman Vawter of Hawkins.