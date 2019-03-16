Two TAMU-Commerce FB Players Shot, Robbed In Florida

From Texas A&M – Commerce Athletic Department

Texas A&M-Commerce Athletics learned Saturday afternoon that two of its football student-athletes were robbed and shot at gunpoint in the Miami (Fla.) area while on Spring vacation. Both student-athletes are currently being treated at a Miami area hospital.

Head Football Coach David Bailiff and Director of Athletics Tim McMurray are en route to Florida to be with the students and their families. The University and Intercollegiate Athletics extend our thoughts and prayers to both young men and their families.

This is the extent of the information available at this time. Texas A&M-Commerce will continue to closely monitor the situation.