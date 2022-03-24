Two Texas Top Ten Arrested

Glen Edward Glass | ChaCha Mitchell Jackson

Texas Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders from Monahans, Somerville Captured

AUSTIN – Two of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. They arrested Glen Edward Glass on March 17 in North Brunswick, N.J., and ChaCha Mitchell Jackson on March 21 in Bryan, Texas. The DPS will not pay a Crime Stoppers reward.

Glen Edward Glass, 40, of Monahans, Texas, was arrested at a New Jersey business by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force with the U.S. Marshals District of New Jersey. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, coordinated the arrest efforts.

The DPS had wanted Glass since October 2018, when the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. In December 2018, the Ward County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office also issued several warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor assault.

In 2004, they convicted Glass of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 15-year-old girl. The court sentenced him to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In addition, the DPS added Glass to the Texas Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on November 15, 2021. For more information on his arrest, view his captured bulletin.

ChaCha Mitchell Jackson, 43, of Somerville, was arrested at a Bryan apartment complex by DPS Special Agents, the Bryan Police Department, and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

The DPS had wanted Jackson since May 2021, when the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for her arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. In July 2021, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for Jackson’s arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2013, the court convicted Jackson for sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 14-year-old boy and then sentenced her to two years in a TDCJ prison. In 2016, she was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, and the court sentenced her to three years in a TDCJ prison. In 2017, they convicted Jackson of injury to a child, and she received another three years in a TDCJ prison. In addition, the DPS added her to the Texas Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on March 2, 2022. For more information on her arrest, view her captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 15 people off the lists, including five gang members and nine sex offenders. In addition, the DPS has paid $32,500 in rewards for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.