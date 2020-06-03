" /> Two-thirds Of Employees Cite Disappearing Workplace Socializing As Consequences Of COVID-19 – EastTexasRadio.com
Two-thirds Of Employees Cite Disappearing Workplace Socializing As Consequences Of COVID-19

3 hours ago

 

Workers are spending less time socializing with their colleagues, but businesses are introducing virtual events as more employees work remotely, according to new data from Clutch, a B2B ratings and reviews firm. While enduring the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are likely to keep managers available to employees and invest more heavily in communication technology. A poll of U.S. workers reveals:

  • 63% say they spend less time socializing with their colleagues – both in-person and virtually – since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic
  • 26% say their company has provided its employees greater access to communication technology in the past 30 days
  • 35% report their company has NOT hosted a virtual social event since remote work as a result of the pandemic
  • 13% report their office is holding happy hours
  • 9% report their office is hosting activities and games
  • 5% report virtual meals being held
  • 19% report professional development sessions have happened
  • 81% say their manager is as available or more available since the start of remote work
  • Only 19% of employees report that their manager is less available because of remote work

