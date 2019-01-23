Two-thirds Of Singles In Their 20s Still Live With Their Parents

How old were you when you permanently moved out of your parent’s home? Researchers at Loughborogh University in the U.K. found that more than two-thirds of single adults in their 20s are still living at home in order to save money, all the while costing their parents big bucks. Researchers found that parents are paying a minimum of $1,314 a year extra on living costs such as heating and more groceries to cater to their adult children. At the same time it’s estimated the adult child is saving as much as $9,018 per year due to living at home. The data revealed specifically that 63% of single adults in their 20s are living with their parents, and more than half of those are between the ages of 25 and 29. Some parents admitted they are wondering whether they are “wrongly subsidizing” their children’s lifestyles, as they noticed their child still buying the latest electronics and eating meals out regularly with friends.