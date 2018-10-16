Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Gilmer Man

Monday at 4:31 pm there was a two-vehicle crash on SH-300 at FM-726 in Upshur County, 2.7 miles east of East Mountain. Troops say that the driver of a 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse, Ricardo Refugio Quezada, 25, of Gilmer, was traveling east on FM-726 and attempted to cross SH-300, failing to yield the right of way to a southwest-bound 2015 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Karen Yvette Wallace, 50 of Gilmer. The vehicles collided and both drivers were transported to Good Shepard Hospital-Longview where Quezada was later pronounced dead by Judge B.H. Jameson. Wallace was treated and released. The crash remains under investigation.