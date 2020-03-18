Two Paris Wildcat Seniors Named To All-Region In Today’s Sports Update

Paris Wildcat seniors Trevon Dennis and Trae Johnson were both named to Texas Basketball Coaches All-Region 2 team.

In NFL free agency Tom Brady made it known he was not returning to the Patriots. Reports surfaced last night that he is leaning towards signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Philip Rivers signed a one year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to deals with former Cowboys Jeff Heath, Maliek Collins and Jason Witten. Robert Quinn is also leaving Dallas as he agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears.

Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the team announced Wednesday. The Nets did not identify the players, but Kevin Durant told The Athletic he is one of the players.

NFL

In August of 2019, Tom Brady decided that it was time for a raise. The Patriots boosted his compensation from $15 million to $23 and lowered his cap hit by $5.5 million. In the process, Brady also got the Patriots to agree that they wouldn’t franchise him in 2020. Brady had an offer of $30 million per season on the table, and by all accounts, the Patriots weren’t willing to compete. Now, Brady is poised to become a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NBA

The NBA is planning to raise its credit line to $1.2 billion, which would aid the league in handling its expenses through an expected extended shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN. The NBA credit line has been $650 million, so this would represent an increase of $550 million.

This Date in Sports History

On this day in 1985 the Mavericks lost to the Denver Nuggets 113-111 Mark Aguirre was one of six Mavs in double figure scoring and be led the team with 30 points.

And did you know that Lord Stanley’s Cup was purchased by Frederick Arthur, Lord Stanley Preston in 1892. It was on this day that he announced he had purchased the trophy and it would be presented to the hockey champion of Canada.